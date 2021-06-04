Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 866,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,661,399 shares of company stock worth $234,269,739. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cactus by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 2.42. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

