Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 866,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,661,399 shares of company stock worth $234,269,739. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WHD stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 2.42. Cactus has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44.
Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.
About Cactus
Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.