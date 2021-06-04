Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

AMRS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 117,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 66,157 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

