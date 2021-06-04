Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.49. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.