Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $350.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $383.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.26. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

