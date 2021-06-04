Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Shares of BWMN stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.90.
About Bowman Consulting Group
