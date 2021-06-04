The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $42.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

