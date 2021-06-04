AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised AerCap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.57.

AER opened at $57.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. AerCap has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,470 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,220,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

