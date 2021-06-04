BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,012 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 438,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.