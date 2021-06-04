Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

