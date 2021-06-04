Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to post sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the highest is $6.68 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

NYSE LLY opened at $202.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.67. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

