Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $26.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 million to $65.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 359.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.49 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,256,481 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

