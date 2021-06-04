NanoXplore’s (GRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$3.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.61. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$4.86. The company has a market cap of C$520.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.