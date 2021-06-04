Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the April 29th total of 11,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

