Numis Securities Raises M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 199

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its price target boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 194 ($2.53) to GBX 199 ($2.60) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Tuesday.

SAA opened at GBX 141 ($1.84) on Tuesday. M&C Saatchi has a twelve month low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.38 million and a PE ratio of -141.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40.

In other news, insider Gareth Davis acquired 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

