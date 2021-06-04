360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 29th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QFIN opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

