OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £70.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.06.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
