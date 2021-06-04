OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £70.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.06.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

