Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Sell

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLAN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $49.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Anaplan by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

