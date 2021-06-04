Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

