Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CWB. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.63.

TSE CWB opened at C$35.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.05. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.05 and a one year high of C$37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

