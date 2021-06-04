AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $474.60

Shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.60 ($6.20) and traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.14). AFH Financial Group shares last traded at GBX 474.82 ($6.20), with a volume of 1,133 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 474.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.64.

AFH Financial Group Company Profile (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

