Investors Purchase High Volume of Kindred Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,150 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,230% compared to the typical volume of 312 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $304.69 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIN. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

