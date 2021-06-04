SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.53

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.53 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 109,903 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

