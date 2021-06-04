Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Hold

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $295.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.73. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $306.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

