Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $424.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

