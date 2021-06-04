Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.37.

TSE:PPL opened at C$38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.75. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$39.60. The company has a market cap of C$20.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

