Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) versus Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Financial Review

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Columbia Financial and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.41%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $326.98 million 5.78 $57.60 million $0.57 30.53 Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.97 $11.98 million $0.66 26.29

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 22.32% 7.52% 0.86% Provident Bancorp 22.89% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Columbia Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

