Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce sales of $464.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.75 million and the lowest is $459.10 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $428.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,094. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXP opened at $146.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $153.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.