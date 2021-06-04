FY2022 EPS Estimates for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Increased by Analyst

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RIOT stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.80 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Blockchain has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

