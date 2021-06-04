$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.