Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.80.
CRL opened at $331.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.74.
In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
