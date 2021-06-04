Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.80.

CRL opened at $331.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

