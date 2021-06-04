Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry over the past year. Its successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Furthermore, Meritage Homes’ strategy to target entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. The company reported 11% year-over-year growth in total orders in the first quarter 2021. Improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and increased demand for single family homes in low density areas is likely to aid Meritage Homes in upcoming quarters. Although rising land and labor costs are concerns, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved north in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects.”

MTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of MTH opened at $103.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

