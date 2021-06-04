Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.81) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45). The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,496.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

