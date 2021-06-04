Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 3,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

CCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,652.86 ($34.66).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCH opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.53. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,636 ($34.44). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,483.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 156 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, with a total value of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 951 shares of company stock worth $2,378,062.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.