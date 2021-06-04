thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.87 ($15.14).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.71 ($11.43) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.66. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

