Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €50.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DWNI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.95 ($58.77).

DWNI opened at €51.12 ($60.14) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €44.78. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

