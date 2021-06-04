Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.43 ($11.09).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €11.37 ($13.38) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.42. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €11.54 ($13.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.