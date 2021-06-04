Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 0.80. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.