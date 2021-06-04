The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

NYSE:SJM opened at $137.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $139.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.