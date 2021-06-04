The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 203.50 ($2.66). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 196.80 ($2.57), with a volume of 320,006 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £921.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.21.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.