FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Boosted by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.60. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$93.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$59.34 and a 12 month high of C$98.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.