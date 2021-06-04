Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.40. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 559,197 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

