Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AUPH stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

