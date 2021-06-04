Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Up 25.4% in May

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
CASA opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
