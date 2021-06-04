Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Up 25.4% in May

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 29th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CASA opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.