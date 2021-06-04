Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.97 ($19.96).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

