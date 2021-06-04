DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.92 ($46.96).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €39.58 ($46.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €39.38 ($46.33).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

