MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €191.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €191.00 ($224.71) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €192.21 ($226.13).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €210.60 ($247.76) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a one year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €204.48. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

