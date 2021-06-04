JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €136.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €136.00 ($160.00) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €123.70 ($145.53).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €123.86 ($145.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €120.84. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

