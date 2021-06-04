Contrasting Accolade (ACCD) & Its Peers

Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) is one of 203 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Accolade to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accolade and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -29.73% -27.59% -14.61% Accolade Competitors -146.46% -11.60% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Accolade and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92 Accolade Competitors 1118 5714 10653 308 2.57

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $54.92, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Accolade’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accolade and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million -$50.65 million -30.35 Accolade Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -176.73

Accolade’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Accolade peers beat Accolade on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

