Contrasting Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

27.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adams Natural Resources Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.16 $6.36 million $1.18 14.21

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Dividends

Adams Natural Resources Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Adams Natural Resources Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adams Natural Resources Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Natural Resources Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.46%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Natural Resources Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 26.64% 10.74% 5.42%

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Adams Natural Resources Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors. The firm employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on earnings growth prospects, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against a composite index of 80% Dow Jones Oil and Gas Index and 20% Dow Jones Basic Materials Index. The firm was formerly known as Petroleum & Resources Corporation. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. was founded in January 1929 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland with an additional office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.