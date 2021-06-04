Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report sales of $525.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.32 million to $527.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $464.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRX opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

